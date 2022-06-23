President congratulates civil servants on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to civil servants on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State took to his official Twitter account to extend congratulations and remind that in 2003 the UN General Assembly made a decision to institute the Public Service Day.

In his congratulatory tweet President Tokayev stressed that civil servants will play a special role in building a New Kazakhstan while being governed by the principles of honesty, professionalism, expertise, and openness.

According to the Head of State, the ultimate goal for civil servants is to ensure the wellbeing of Kazakhstanis and live up to their expectations.