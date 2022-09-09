EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:37, 09 September 2022 | GMT +6

    President congratulates Institute of Botany and Phytointroduction on 90th jubilee

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of congratulation to the Institute of Botany and Phytointroduction of the Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources on its 90th anniversary, the press service of Akorda reported.

    «Within its 90-year history the Institute has implemented numerous large-scale projects and has hugely contributed to the development of botany. The scientific-research organization has comprehensively studied the country’s flora and has gathered valuable information on it. It is encouraging that the experience and works of scientists are in demand both in our country and abroad,» the letter reads.

    Established in 1932, the Institute holds a leading position in studying the flora of Central Asia and Kazakhstan, as well as in protection, reproduction and use of Kazakhstan’s plants. The institute elaborates scientific foundations for an effective conservation and development of the flora resources of Kazakhstan. The range of plants derived in 1970-1980 were widely used in urban greening in Kazakhstan.


    Photo: Committee of Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!