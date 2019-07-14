President congratulates judoka Smetov on Budapest Grand Prix win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Yeldos Smetov who won gold at the Budapest Judo Grand Prix 2019, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his words of congratulations to ‘the prominent athlete of our country Yeldos Smetov on his win’. «Way to go! I wish you reach greater heights in the future. Your victory is a good example for younger generation,» the tweet reads.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstani judoka Smetov hauled gold at the Budapest Grand Prix 2019. In the U60kg final he defeated Mongolian Boldbaatar Ganbat.