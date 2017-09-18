EN
    16:23, 18 September 2017 | GMT +6

    President congratulates Kazakh Davis Cup team on victory over Argentina

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of congratulations to Kazakhstan Davis Cup team on their success at the tournament, Akorda press service reports.  

    Earlier Kazakh team knocked the reigning champions Argentina out of the World Group top-tier.

    "Your striking victory in a difficult standoff with a strong rival has become a significant achievement in the sports history of our country. With your perseverance and will for victory, you once again demonstrated the high level of Kazakhstani tennis," the telegram reads.

    In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the country's team health and every success in sports.

     

