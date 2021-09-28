President congratulates Kazakh futsal team on making history, reaching FIFA World Cup semis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s national futsal team on propelling to the semifinal of the FIFA Futsal World Cup, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s official Twitter account.

In his tweet, President Tokayev praised the historic achievement of the Kazakh squad which had for the first time in history reached the FIFA Futsal World Cup semifinal.

«The Kazakhstan national futsal team has reached the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time, thereby making a real sensation in the football world. Congratulations! Wishing further success!» the Head of State tweeted.

Team Kazakhstan made a thrilling 3:2 comeback against the Iranian team tonight to set up a semifinal bout against Portugal.