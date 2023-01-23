President congratulates Kazakh team on successful performance at 2023 FISU Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s team on successful performance at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, the U.S., Akorda press office reported.

«Your victorious performance has become a gift for all your fans. You have worthily represented our country at this sport event, demonstrating high skill level, talent and a will to win. You have justified the expectations of the fans amid tough competition, having won medals of all classes. This is also a merit of the coaches of our athletes. Our country creates all conditions for the development of mass and children’s sport. The remarkable performance of the national team at the World University Games sets a good example for thousands of our young fellow citizens,» the telegram of congratulation reads.

The President wished further success to the Kazakh team.

The university team of Kazakhstan won 11 medals at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games.

Photo: olympic.kz