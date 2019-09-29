President congratulates Kazakhstan on Labour Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Labour Day.

«Let me congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the Labour Day! We yield due praise to our workers whose efforts helped Kazakhstan achieve success in its development. We express special gratitude to our veterans. Labour and patience defeat all resistance. Any work should be rewarded! We have to become an industrious nation,» the Twitter post of the President reads.

On November 22, 2013 the President decreed to establish the Labour Day to be marked on the last Sunday of September.