President congratulates Kazakhstan on National Dombra Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the National Dombra Day.

"Dear Kazakhstanis! First of all I would like to congratulate you on the great holiday, the National Dombra Day. We should observe it as a tribute to spiritual values," the Head of State said.



"Our people with great joy celebrate this holiday for Kazakh people and dombra are the one. The great poet, Kadyr aga, glorified dombra calling it the genuine Kazakh. Today dombra should become the most precious heritage raising spirits of every Kazakhstanis," the President resumed.