Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:38, 07 November 2021 | GMT +6

    President congratulates Kazakhstani boxers on AIBA World Championships triumph

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstani boxers on their triumph at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to extend congratulations to Temirtas Zhussupov and Saken Bibossinov on winning gold, Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Serik Temirzhanov on winning silver and captain of the national boxing team Ablaikhan Zhussupov on winning bronze.

    The Head of State continued by wishing our boxers further success.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani boxers hauled two gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the world championships. Temirtas Zhussupov clinched the first gold at the AIBA World Boxing Championships and Saken Bibossinov claimed the second gold medal. Kazakhstani Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Serik Temirzhanov collected silver. Bronze went to captain of the Kazakh national boxing team Abylaikhan Zhussupov.


    Kazakhstan Sport President of Kazakhstan Boxing
