President congratulates Kazakhstani composer Zhakanov on anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to prominent composer, writer and researcher Ilya Zhakanov on the occasion of his 80th anniversary, the president's press service reports.

In the telegram the President of Kazakhstan noted that Mr. Zhakanov had greatly contributed to the development of Kazakh art and literature.

"You've deserved respect of several generations and set the example for youngsters with your work. You've been awarded with prestigious awards for your achievements," the telegram says.

In conclusion, President Nazarbayev wished Ilya Zhakanov success, good health and wellbeing to his family.