EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 01 September 2017 | GMT +6

    President congratulates Kazakhstani people on Eid al-Adha

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev extends congratulations to the nation of Kazakhstan on the holiday of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

    "Dear Kazakhstanis, I sincerely congratulate you on Eid al-Adha, the holiday sacred for all Muslims around the world! Eid al-Adha is a holiday of humanism, mercy, goodness, and charity. On these remarkable days, everyone, who has faith in the heart, aims at doing good deeds, bringing joy to others, and helping those in need," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    As the President noted, Eid al-Adha helps to save and strengthen the unique traditions of mutual respect, friendship and unity between people of various ethnic groups and religions in our country.

    "This holiday will continue to contribute to the preservation and consistent development of the national identity, lofty values, and the centuries-old cultural and historical heritage of the Kazakhstani people. In Kazakhstan, the first day of this bright holiday was declared a non-working day for the reason of providing all conditions for the ceremony of offering sacrifices, and for prayers to the Almighty. Congratulating everyone on the holiday, I wish you good health, happiness, peace, well-being, and prosperity!" the Head of State addressed the people of Kazakhstan.

     

    Tags:
    Religion President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!