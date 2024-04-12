President congratulates Kazakhstani scientists on professional holiday

Addressing the participants, the Head of State extended his congratulations on the Day of Science. He conveyed his warmest wishes to all scientists of Kazakhstan.

“Today is a truly remarkable day – the birthday of outstanding person and scientist Kanysh Satpayev. Great Abai is the guiding star of the spiritual life of the Kazakhs. Akhmet Baitursynuly is the teacher of the nation. And Kanysh Satpayev can be called the father of modern Kazakh science,” said the President.

"Undoubtedly, Kanysh Satpayev is a bright representative of our nation. His scientific discoveries still serve for the benefit of our state. We need to celebrate the anniversary of the famous scientist at the highest level.

On my initiative, numerous events will be held, which, on the one hand, are designed to pay tribute to the memory of our academician, and on the other hand, will contribute to the formation of the cult of knowledge in the country. Most importantly, we need to continue the work started by Kanysh Satpayev.

We say “science” and, first of all, we mean the great scientist Kanysh Satpayev. And this is natural. It is no coincidence that the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan is strongly associated with the name of Kanysh Satpayev,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, adding that "both Kazakhstan and the entire world scientific community is proud of Kanysh Satpayev."