EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:31, 01 June 2023 | GMT +6

    President congratulates Kazakhstanis on International Day for Protection of Children

    None
    Фото: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the International Day for Protection of Children, Kazinform reports.

    In his tweet, President Tokayev noted that children are the future of our country and should be taken care of.

    Creation of favorable conditions for the development of the coming generation will always be one of the priorities of the state, he tweeted.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished everyone solid health and success.

    Kazakhstan marks the International Day for Protection of Children on June 1. It was instituted in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare back in 1925.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!