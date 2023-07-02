President congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Day of Dombra

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the National Day of Dombra, Kazinform reports.

«My congratulations on the National Day of Dombra! This ancient musical instrument embodies the soul of our nation, its traditions and culture. Raising the spirit and glory of the nation, dombra has become our priceless asset and national symbol. We will do our best to popularize dombra,» – the President tweeted.

The National Day of Dombra is celebrated in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of July. It was established in 2018 as per a presidential decree to preserve and revive the national culture and identity.