President congratulates Kazakhstanis on National Dombyra Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the National Dombyra Day, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Dear compatriots!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the National Dombyra Day!

«For our country it is a special holiday by celebrating which we strengthen our identity and revive the self-identity. It helps enroot the unique traditions of the Great Steppe and deepen the understanding of native culture among the upcoming generation,» the congratulatory message reads.

In the message, the President notes that dombyra is a protective charm of our nation as its melodies are known to each and everyone of us. In the strings of this sacred musical instrument lies the innermost essence of our nation.

The Head of State reminds that the country has embarked on the path of building a New Kazakhstan. For sustainable progress of the country it is crucial to follow the modern trends as well as carefully cherish the traditions and customs of our ancestors.

The entire nation and dombyra are intertwine forever, the message says, because the spirit of freedom is passed down through the generations through the strings of the musical instrument.

Photo: akorda.kz












