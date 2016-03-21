President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday.

Addressing residents and guests of the Kazakh capital, President Nazarbayev congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Nauryz.

"I congratulate all Kazakhstan residents on this wonderful holiday. Kazakhstan started to celebrate Nauryz 25 years ago," President said speaking at the celebration of Nauryz holiday near the ethno village in Astana city.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that during the independence years the country made this holiday a symbol of unity and friendship of all people and ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan.

"On this day people forgive each other, do good things, help each other and extend wishes of happiness," said the Head of State.

The President wished all the people happiness, good fortune, welfare and strength of mind.

