President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to the people of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Akorda press service informed.

"Dear compatriots!



With all my heart I congratulate you on the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan!



Ramadan is the time of infinite kindness, circumcision and refinement. The creative potential of Islam is aimed at strengthening the traditional values and humanist ideals in our society and the whole world. Fasting in the days of Ramadan remind the believers of mercy and forgiveness, humility and virtue.



Thanks to a wise policy of the Leader of the Nation, Kazakhstan succeeds in preserving the atmosphere of unity, mutual understanding, interethnic and inter-faith accord.



Let the days of the Holy Month of Ramadan bring peace, wellbeing and prosperity to all of us!" the message of congratulation reads.