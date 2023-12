NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted about the 100th anniversary of legendary Kazakhstani singer Roza Baglanova, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to remind that today, 1 January 2022, marks the 100th anniversary of outstanding singer Roza Baglanova who was honored with the Khalyq Qaharmany title.