    09:39, 09 May 2021 | GMT +6

    President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day marked today nationwide, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    Dear compatriots!

    I cordially congratulate you on the Great Victory Day!

    This wonderful holiday is a symbol of the glory and valor of the conquering heroes who defended our right to life, freedom and a bright future in the bloody battles against the fascist invaders.

    More than a million of the people of Kazakhstan went to the battlefields of the Great Patriotic War, half of them gave their lives in the name of Victory.

    The people will always remember the courage, heroism and selfless work of our fathers and mothers, who performed an unprecedented feat in the humankind’s history.

    Today, another anniversary of the Victory is celebrated with us by 665 front-line soldiers and about 100 thousand home front workers. None of them will be left without the state’s support and the society’s attention.

    I wish the veterans of war and labor, and all the people of Kazakhstan good health, prosperity and a peaceful sky!

    Happy Victory Day!


