President congratulates Kazybek Nogerbek, winner of FIDE World Junior Chess Championships

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Kazybek Nogerbek, Kazakhstani chess player, who claimed the world champion’s title at the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship at GIFT City in India’s Gandhinagar, Kazinform News Agency with reference to the Akorda press service.

“Claiming the champion’s title in a tight struggle for the honor of our country and gaining the GM title as the best chess player is an outstanding achievement. It is gratifying to see that such talented and educated young people as you glorify our nation. I wish you new bright victories and the implementation of the goals set,” the telegram reads.