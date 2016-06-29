President congratulates nation on Kazakhstan’s election to UNSC membership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed today the people of Kazakhstan regarding election of our country as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2017-2018, Akorda press service informs.

Address by President N.Nazarbayev on election of Kazakhstan

as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

Dear compatriots!

Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is a historical achievement.

This is the success of both Kazakhstan and entire Central Asian region, which has never been represented in the structure supervising international peace and security.

Kazakhstan has been elected as a member of the UN Security Council for the oncoming two years.

This will be an uneasy period in international relations, judging by today.

Along with old conflicts, the world has faced an unprecedented scope of new threats to security.

We will make a weighty contribution to the search for resolution of global problems.

Stable and secure world is what we want for all our citizens.

Namely for this reason, Kazakhstan will use its chance to make future more confident and favorable.

We intend to draw the world community’s attention to our initiatives aimed at building the world free of nuclear weapons, virus of wars and conflicts.

Kazakhstan will work on achievement of this noble goal by the UN’s 100th anniversary in 2045.

We will promote the anti-terrorist initiatives which I outlined at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in 2015.

Kazakhstan will boost resolution of the water, energy and food security issues.

All these issues are crucial for everyone.

The participation in resolution of the key problems of today opens an opportunity for us to develop relations with many countries and regions.

The election to the UN Security Council is a deserved success of the entire nation of Kazakhstan.

It proves maturity of the nation.

We are thankful to all the countries which backed candidacy of Kazakhstan as a responsible country capable of promoting the values of peace and cooperation.

I am confident that our republic will worthily fulfill its mission as part of its membership in the UNSC.

This will be one more historical step towards accession of Kazakhstan to the club of most developed countries of the world and to building a secure and prospering state. I would like to congratulate all the Kazakhstanis on this important event in the year of the 25th anniversary of our independence. This is a worthy event to be proud of our country.