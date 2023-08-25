President congratulates participants of annual Teachers' Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of congratulation to the participants of the traditional Teachers’ August Conference being held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova read out the letter.

«On the threshold of the new academic year, it became a good tradition to unite the teachers and hold a discussion of the problems of education and upbringing of the younger generation. It is an important start which will impact the future of our country. Quality education is a pledge of competitive, civilized country. Undoubtedly, all the achievements in the history of the mankind are the results of education and science. By bringing up educated generation only, we will be able to shape a new quality of the nation,» the letter reads.

He pointed out the importance of upbringing youth in the spirit of patriotism.

In his address, the President thanked the teachers and noted that the state had always attached importance to the development of education sector.

«The country has created all conditions for all-round development of the youth. Large number of educational facilities are being built countrywide. A special law on the status of the teacher was adopted. Special attention is given to the improvement of their social condition. Similar measures will be taken in the future. I am confident that today’s event will enable to hear weighted thoughts and opinions on advanced education and moral upbringing of the younger generation. I wish everyone strong health and success,» reads the message.