President congratulates teachers on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the teachers of Kazakhstan on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

«With all my heart I congratulate all the teachers on their professional holiday. Teachers are wonderful people who educate our children and bring up them in the spirit of patriotism. Let us support teachers, the worthy citizens of our country,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.