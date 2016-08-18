President congratulates Yeleussinov on Olympic medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Daniyar Yeleussinov on his Rio Olympics gold medal.

"This victory achieved at the international sports arena as a result of long-term hard training, diligent labour and high mastery has brought overwhelming happiness to all Kazakhstanis. Undoubtedly, your victory will help attract youth to this kind of sport and to development of purposefulness of thousands of young people who watched the competition," a telegram of congratulation reads.



Nursultan Nazarbayev wished strong health, happiness, further success and victories to Yeleussinov.