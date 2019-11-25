President congratulates Yerzhan Maxim on incredibly successful performance at Junior Eurovision

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Yerzhan Maxim who was voted 2nd at the Junior Eurovision 2019, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted his words of congratulations to Yerzhan complimenting him on his incredibly successful performance at the Junior Eurovision 2019.

«I congratulate you, your parents and teachers on this important victory! I wish you further success! Alga!» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

Yerzhan performed Armanynnan Qalma both in English and Kazakh at the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice, Poland. Earning 227 points in total he claimed the second place at the singing contest.