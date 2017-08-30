President: Constitution became a solid foundation of Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted the nation on the Constitution Day, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

"Dear compatriots! Greetings on the Constitution Day, a significant event for all citizens of our country! The basic law adopted 22 years ago in a nationwide referendum, consolidated the foundations of the Republic of Kazakhstan as a secular, legal and unitary state. The Constitution has become a solid foundation of our Independence, a guarantor of Kazakhstan's successful development and high international prestige. It proclaimed social and political unity, harmony and stability the key values of our nation," the President noted.

The recent constitutional reform came as a response to new global changes aimed at improving the effectiveness of the political system and ensuring the inviolability of our statehood, the Head of State added.

"Our Constitution is a powerful element of further modernization, strengthening principles of democracy, the growth of our citizens' well-being and the society's consolidation on the way to making Kazakhstan one of the 30 developed countries. From the bottom of my heart, I wish all Kazakhstanis peace, success, and prosperity!" said Nursultan Nazarbayev.