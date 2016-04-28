President criticized Investments and Development Ministry for ‘non-working’ investment memorandums

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on the issue of "non-working" investment memorandums.

“The last year Astana Economic Forum brought together three thousand investors including 500 foreign ones. 37 memorandums worth 1.5 bln tenge were signed during the AE, but in fact 4% of them only have been attracted. What is the necessity for signing such documents, if they are not implemented?” the President asked Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev at yesterday’s conference regarding development of Astana and preparation for EXPO-2017.

As the Minister explained, 300 projects are presently under consideration now.

“120 projects will be implemented in 2016, while other projects will be implemented in the next three years,” he said.

In turn, the Head of State charged the Ministry to thoroughly study the projects prior to their implementation and “not to manufacture useless products”