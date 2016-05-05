President criticized ministers for hiding from mass media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev called on the Government to discuss adoption of decisions with the population and more thoroughly clarify state initiatives.

“We say that we are shifting to the OECD standards and strive to join 30 developed countries of the world. One of the main standards of these countries is openness of the Government and its members. The ministers of these countries operatively comment on all arising questions. What about Kazakhstan? Giving briefings and reading out ready answers is not a way out of situation. Our ministers used to avoid the journalists and do not answer simple questions. You need to meet with ordinary people and all those who will apply the new laws,” said N.Nazarbayev at his enlarged meeting with the Cabinet members, Parliament speakers, heads of governmental structures and President’s Executive Office.

Recall that earlier the Head of State commissioned to establish the Ministry of Information and Communication and a call centre at the Government.