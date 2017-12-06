President criticizes «Alatau» innovative technologies park for poor performance

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev harshly criticized the work of the "Alatau" Innovative Technologies Park at the nationwide teleconference on Wednesday.

President Nazarbayev said that Kazakhstan had spent years to launch the park and channeled a lot of money into the project. However, there are still no results.



"What are they [employees of the "Alatau" Innovative Technologies Park] doing there? We've invested enormously into that project and there are still no results. They occupy a huge territory, we help them, invest money and create necessary infrastructure. Now it's their time to give back," the Kazakh leader emphasized.



"We will open a startup company at the EXPO-2017 site where every innovator will get an opportunity to turn his or her idea into reality. In this context, the Almaty city administration, the Government as well as the ministries must find out what they are doing there.

Perhaps, we should shut it down," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the teleconference themed The New Industrialization of the Country: The Leap of the Kazakh Snow Leopard in Astana.