President decreed to declare five-year moratorium on amendments to Land Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree "On amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of May 6, 2016 No.248 "On declaring moratorium on application of some provisions of the land legislation", Akorda press service informs.

Signing the Decree, the President prolongs the moratorium on amendments to the Land Code for a five-year period.