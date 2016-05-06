President decreed to improve public administration system in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree "On the measures of further improvement of the Republic of Kazakhstan's public administration system," Akorda press service informs.

As per the document, the President orders to establish the Ministry of Information and Communications and delegate the Investments and Development Ministry’s functions on information, informatization and communications to it.

The President orders also to reorganize the Ministry of National Economy and transfer its functions and duties on formation and implementation of the governmental policy in management of lands, geodesic and mapping activities to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Decree enters into force immediately after its signing.