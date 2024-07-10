President decrees to change composition of Commission on Issues of Pardon

In line with a presidential decree as of July 2, 2024, the composition of the Commission on Issues of Pardon has been changed, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

As per the decree, senator Zhanna Assanova and Doctor of Law Indira Aubakirova became the members of the Commission on the Issues of Pardon.

Andrey Lukin and Tolesh Kaudyrov were removed from the Commission.

The document has entered into force.