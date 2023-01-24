EN
    17:05, 24 January 2023 | GMT +6

    President decrees to terminate powers of 13 senators

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Powers of 13 deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament were terminated, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to terminate the powers of the following deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament:

    Maulen Ashimbayev

    Vladimir Volkov

    Bakytzhan Zhumagulov

    Nurtore Zhussip

    Lyazzat Kaltayeva

    Kairat Kozhamzharov

    Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed

    Talgat Mussabayev

    Dana Nurzhigitova

    Kanatbek Safinov

    Lyazzat Suleimen

    Serikbai Trumov

    Askar Shakirov


