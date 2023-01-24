President decrees to terminate powers of 13 senators

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Powers of 13 deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament were terminated, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to terminate the powers of the following deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament:

Maulen Ashimbayev

Vladimir Volkov

Bakytzhan Zhumagulov

Nurtore Zhussip

Lyazzat Kaltayeva

Kairat Kozhamzharov

Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed

Talgat Mussabayev

Dana Nurzhigitova

Kanatbek Safinov

Lyazzat Suleimen

Serikbai Trumov

Askar Shakirov