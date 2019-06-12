President: Dialogue with nation is of paramount importance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a working meeting with the governors of regions and mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Addressing the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev entrusted the governors and mayors with a number of tasks.



First of all, the President pointed out the importance of ensuring people's rights, freedoms and security.



"Everyone is equal before the law: both representatives of the authorities and citizens. Dialogue with the nation is of paramount importance. We need to work with people. Governors and mayors should explain state policy to the citizens," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.







Creation of new jobs, ensuring productive employment of the population is one of priorities. As the President stressed, the governors' work will be assessed based on solution of unemployment problem.



The President commissioned to draft proposals on the candidates to the National Council for Public Confidence.









The Head of State also touched upon relevant issues of youth policy and the need to launch 'social elevators' for a new generation.



"I have commissioned to establish a presidential personnel pool which will consist of 300 young people. The governors should select the candidates out of the most talented and promising policy makers," Tokayev stressed.



Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of certain instructions.