President discusses upcoming harvest campaign with Agriculture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov today, the Akorda's press service reports.

At the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence, Minister Myrzakhmetov reported to the President on the main development indicators of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector, the results of the spring sowing campaign and the process of preparations for the upcoming harvest campaign.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed it was crucial to create favorable conditions for the future harvest campaign.



The Head of State also noted the importance of increasing labor productivity in agriculture, expanding its export potential and enhancing employment of rural population.



Minister Myrzakmetov, in turn, informed that this year crop area had made 21.6 million ha, exceeding last year's figure by 448,000 ha.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.