EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:55, 20 July 2016 | GMT +6

    President discusses upcoming harvest campaign with Agriculture Minister

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov today, the Akorda's press service reports.

    At the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence, Minister Myrzakhmetov reported to the President on the main development indicators of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector, the results of the spring sowing campaign and the process of preparations for the upcoming harvest campaign.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed it was crucial to create favorable conditions for the future harvest campaign.

    The Head of State also noted the importance of increasing labor productivity in agriculture, expanding its export potential and enhancing employment of rural population.

    Minister Myrzakmetov, in turn, informed that this year crop area had made 21.6 million ha, exceeding last year's figure by 448,000 ha.

    In conclusion, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development President of Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture Government News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!