President dismisses Ex-Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov from Armed Forces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov has been dismissed from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

«By a Presidential decree, for improper fulfillment of duties implied and for serious omissions in ensuring safety and security of arms and ammunition, in implementation of the Program of Relocation and Arrangement of Weapons and Ammunition Storage Facilities, which led to an explosion of ammunition in Arys military unit and large-scale destructions in the city with human deaths:

Former Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Saken Zhassuzakov shall be dismissed from the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan

2) The following persons shall be awarded a severe reprimand:

Murat Bektanov, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan ;

Murat Maikeyev, former First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan;

Talgat Zhanzhumenov, former Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan;