President draws PM's attention to construction of district roads

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev drew the attention of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev to the construction of district roads, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are building roads of national significance, and if there are no roads between the districts, a person does not feel this," Nursultan Nazarbayev said while meeting with the Head of the Government.

According to the Head of State, it is necessary to postpone some projects, which are not urgent, and, first of all, make roads in districts and villages. "People travel and carry out transportation there," the President stressed.

The Head of State also drew attention to other issues. In particular, the President said that a great support is being provided to SMEs. "Recently, we have done everything needed for small and medium-sized business, but still its volume does not grow," the Head of State stressed.

"We talked about the rule of law - we have changed the law, we have done everything. In the civil service, we changed the [staff] procedures and selection. Nevertheless, the civil servants' attitude toward people, toward commoners does not change. Therefore, we need to think together about why it does not. (...) Now, if the things go that way in the housing construction, within the Five Social Initiatives, it will be very bad," Nursultan Nazarbayev maintains.

It is to be recalled that today Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Bakytzhan Sagintayev. The results of the Government's activities for the first half of 2018 and the implementation of the state and sectoral programs were discussed at the meeting.