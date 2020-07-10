President emphasizes health minister's special status amid pandemic battle

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the Kazak Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the health minister of Kazakhstan enjoys a special status and competence while the country is grappling with the pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the Akorda's Twitter account.

Addressing the extended government session, the President has pointed out the importance of timely decision-making during the pandemic. He has said that actions of regional governors and government officials should be in line with requirements and recommendations of the health minister of the country.

According to the President, the health minister of Kazakhstan has a special status and competence during the pandemic.

The President has tasked the Health Ministry, Government and regional administrations to provide a daily report and information regarding the fight against the pandemic.