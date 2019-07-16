President emphasizes need to elaborate public administration development concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairperson of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs Anar Zhailganova, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The President was informed about the current activity of the Agency and the plans for the oncoming period.





Anar Zhailganova reported to the Head of State on formation of the ‘Presidential personnel pool’ and the measures of further transition to the electronic public services format.





The President pointed out the importance of development of a public administration development concept which should focus on ‘improving efficiency of public service and tightening requirements for policy makers.’