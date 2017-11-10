EN
    11:49, 10 November 2017 | GMT +6

    President establishes jubilee medal for Foreign Intelligence Service officers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has established a special jubilee decoration for officers of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Adilet information and legal system of regulatory legal acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

    The medal is timed to the 20th anniversary since the establishment of the Foreign Intelligence Service. The Head of State signed the Decree on the establishment of the decoration on November 6, 2017.

    The medal will honor outstanding officers of the Foreign Intelligence Service, retirees of the Foreign Intelligence Service and those who greatly contributed to foreign intelligence activities in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The decree came into effect as of the date of signing.

