President explained recent personnel reshuffle at ministries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the meeting with the journalists in Akorda, President Nursultan Nazarbayev explained the reasons of Wednesday's personnel reshuffle in the ministries.

In his words, the Foreign Affairs Ministry must control the issues regarding investments and export having stressed that the MFA employees fluently speak foreign languages and they are well aware of the peculiarities of each foreign country. "We need a governmental structure which will unite all the counsellors at our embassies abroad working on these issues," he added.



"As for Beibut Atamkulov, he has a vast experience in this area. He started his career as a metallurgist. He was Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Malaysia and served as a consul in Europe. For this reason, I decided to appoint him the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan," added the President.



As for Askar Zhumagaliyev, who was appointed yesterday as Vice PM-Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry, the President hailed his military education and experience in space industry. "Being the Vice Prime Minister of the country, Askar Zhumagaliyev will work on defense industry and space development related issues," added he.



The video of the interview was posted by Akorda on Facebook