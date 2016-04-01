President expressed condolences to Angela Merkel upon death of ex-Federal Chancellor of Germany Hans-Dietrich Genscher

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel upon death of ex-Federal Chancellor of this country, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hans-Dietrich Genscher.

In the telegram, the Head of State noted that H.Genscher devoted all his life to ensuring unity of the people of Germany.

“Kazakhstani people will always remember H.Genscher as a historical person, who has greatly contributed to the establishment and strengthening of bilateral friendly relations,” the telegram reads.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, the President expressed his condolences to the family of H.Genscher and the people of Germany.