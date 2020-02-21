EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:15, 21 February 2020 | GMT +6

    President expresses condolences over passing of academician Tatygulov

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolence over passing of a well-known architect, academician, State Prize laureate Abdysagit Tatygulov, Akorda reports.

    «Abdysagit Shaimukhanbetovich made a huge contribution to the development of the construction industry in Kazakhstan. He has chaired KAZGOR Design Academy for many years. Thanks to his professionalism unique objects and buildings appeared in the country. As the founder of the national architectural school, he brought up a galaxy of students. Abdysagit Tatygulov made an indelible mark on the world. The bright memory of him will forever remain in the memory of our people,» the telegram says.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!