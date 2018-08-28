President extends 25th-anniversary greetings to Kashagan oilfield project participants

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Kashagan: For the Future of Kazakhstan" conference has been held today in Atyrau. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a greeting telegram to the participants of the unique oil and gas project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear shareholders of the Consortium, dear employees of the enterprise, I would like to extend my greetings to you on the significant day - the 25th Anniversary of the launch of the North Caspian project! This event was the landmark turn in the dynamics of development and the formation of the domestic oil and gas industry.

You have worked hard and made a huge contribution to the development of the Kashagan offshore field, one of the major projects of independent Kazakhstan. In terms of volume, offshore hydrocarbon production was challenging for a young state in those hard years of its establishment. We managed to bridge over all the difficulties and make a reality of the great undertaking the future generation can be proud of," the greeting telegram reads.

The President emphasized that "this project has given the opportunity to attract foreign investment, use the state-of-the-art technology and the world's best practices, and set an outstanding example of international cooperation and partnership. I am sure that such successful cooperation will bring new opportunities in the process of developing the field, enhancing the country's energy security. With all my heart I wish you sound health, well-being, and new achievements!" the message says.

It is to be recalled that Kashagan is one of the largest oilfields discovered over the past few decades. Its recoverable reserves are estimated at approximately 9-13 billion barrels of oil.