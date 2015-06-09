EN
    18:08, 09 June 2015 | GMT +6

    President extends condolences to Xi Jinping following the tragic ferry accident

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his sincere condolences to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping following the tragic ferry accident of "The Eastern Star" that occurred on the Yangtze River.

    According to the press service of Akorda, Kazakh President with deep sorrow received the news of the accident which caused numerous fatalities. "On behalf of all Kazakhstani people and myself I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish speedy recovery to those injured in this tragic accident," the telegram reads.

