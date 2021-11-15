President extends congratulations on National Currency Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to financiers on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

The President tweeted his congratulations on the occasion of the National Currency Day and the professional holiday of financiers.

In his tweet, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that tenge had become a symbol of Kazakhstan’s independence and a key factor of its economic growth.