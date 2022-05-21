EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:11, 21 May 2022 | GMT +6

    President extends congratulations to workers of culture and arts

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of workers of culture and arts. It is marked in the Republic of Kazakhstan on the 21st of May, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to congratulate all workers of this sphere which possesses a vast modernization potential and wish them new creative achievements.

    He also announced he instructed the Ministry of Culture and Sports to institute an honorary title of «People’s Artist of Kazakhstan».


    Tags:
    Culture President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!