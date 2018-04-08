President extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstan's Orthodox

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his Easter greetings to Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

"Dear compatriots! From the bottom of my heart, I greet you on the bright holiday of Easter! On this spring day, the hearts of people in different parts of the world are filled with special warmth, joy, and hope. The timeless values of love, kindness, and mercy that Easter symbolizes are equally close and dear to all in our country," the President's message reads.

Peaceful work, tranquility and harmonious interaction of representatives of all faiths is the main wealth of Kazakhstan, which we need to cherish and multiply, he noted.

"Symbolizing a renewal and a belief in the best, this holiday is consonant with the spirit of transformation that is carried out in all spheres of our society. The high moral meaning of Easter inspires us to do good, thereby strengthening the humanistic foundations of our life. May peace and tranquility fill your homes! I wish everyone good health, happiness, and prosperity! ", the Head of State said.