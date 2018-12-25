President extends New Year greetings to Shymkent school pupils

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended New Year greetings to the pupils of a special needs school in Shymkent, the city mayor's press service informs.

Less than a month ago, boys and girls studying in the Sairam district special needs school sent congratulations on Day of the First President of Kazakhstan to the Head of State. They also attached hand-made gifts. And today, shortly before New Year's Eve, as an answer, they received - gratitude and congratulations on the upcoming holiday and a car from Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Mayor of Shymkent, Gabidulla Abdrakhimov, handed over the congratulatory telegram and the car key to the pupils and staff of the boarding school.

By the way, the building of the boarding school was built in 1916. And the boarding school was founded over 30 years ago. Competent teachers, psychologists, and doctors help children with various diseases to gain knowledge, develop talents, as well as their social adaptation. Now, there are 210 children.

The boys and girls gave a concert which allowed nobody to stay indifferent. The mayor of Shymkent presented each of the 80 pupils with a PE kit.