President familiarized with UN Model Club at Pavlodar NIS

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Pavlodar, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda press service.

At a meeting with the students and teaching staff of the NIS, the Head of State noted that the network of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools opened across Kazakhstan offer excellent opportunities for study and self-development.



The President was invited to survey the UN Model Club and attend the regional Robotics Competition. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed oft school infrastructure and multimedia equipment provision.









